Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County homeowners’ daughter suspected of intentionally setting fire to their home

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
 5 days ago

A Ferndale woman is suspected of kicking in the door of her parents’ home, pouring fuel on the floor and lighting it on fire, then returning to the home while investigators were on scene.

Ferndale Police booked Kelsey Rae Logan, 30, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, May 14, on suspicion of first-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Logan is the daughter of the home owners, city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email, adding, “She (Logan) at times lived at the residence, but the day prior to this she appeared to be living out of her car.”

On Saturday, Logan is suspected of kicking in the door from the carport to enter the home, according to Sweeney.

Logan then took a small can of fuel from an outdoor shed and spread it onto the floor and a chair, then lit it on fire, Sweeney reported.

Logan then called to report the fire at 3:59 a.m., according to Sweeney. By the time Whatcom County Fire District 7 firefighters arrived the fire had been extinguished and Logan had reportedly left the scene.

But while investigators were collecting evidence at the home, Logan returned, Riley reported, and after a brief struggle, she was arrested.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Bellingham, WA
