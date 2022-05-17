ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County 2022 primary election results

By Torin Sweeney, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Franklin County voters will choose a number of state and federal nominees in the Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday, May 17.

We're tracking all the elections and you can find results for the governor and U.S. Senate races here.

Election 2022: Your guide to the Pennsylvania primary

More: PA elections chief concerned about voter intimidation, says primary results will be delayed

Outside money: Pennsylvania donors make up only 38% of campaign donations in US Senate race

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

In-person polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are in line by 8 p.m. are entitled to vote.

If you received a mail-in ballot but choose to vote in person, bring your ballot and envelope to the polls, where you can vote. If you applied for a mail-in ballot but didn’t receive one, you can still vote in person at the polls by provisional ballot.

State results 2022 Pennsylvania Election Results

Local results: 2021 Franklin County Election Results

Where do I vote in PA?

If you haven't sent in a mail-in ballot, but aren't sure where to vote, you can find your polling place here .

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County 2022 primary election results

Comments / 1

