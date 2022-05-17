ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dry weather continues today before major changes by the end of the workweek

By John Scalzi
Mysuncoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The persistent trough of low pressure that has been over the Gulf of Mexico will start the process of moving away over the next few days. It continues to pump...

www.mysuncoast.com

Mysuncoast.com

Hot and humid Sunday! And Monday. And Tuesday....

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot and humid days continue to start the week, while the northern states deal with Freeze Warnings! None of that colder air gets anywhere close to us. We’re facing several days in the low 90s and thunderstorms at a bare minimum along the Suncoast. We are tracking a weak area of storminess that will move over Florida to end the week, so our thunderstorm chances go up by Thursday. But any storms will still be hit-and-miss into the afternoon and evening hours.
Mysuncoast.com

Hot and humid weekend, thunderstorms at a minimum

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet start to the weekend, but a few isolated thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening. Chances are even lower for us Sunday. Friday’s rain totals were pretty low with only a sprinkle, 0.01″ at SRQ, 0.04″ at Bradenton and 0.05″ at Lakewood Ranch. Heavier rain stayed over the Gulf waters, but since dolphins don’t have rain gauges, there are no reports there. Thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening Saturday, but they would be few and far between for the Suncoast. Northern Florida has the better chance for pop-up showers today. Rain chances are even lower Sunday and to start the week.
Mysuncoast.com

U.S.C.G St. Petersburg rescues boaters stranded on buoy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued three people from a 24-foot vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, Saturday. The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew picked up the three people off a buoy near Egmont Key without medical concerns. Coast Guard Sector St....
Mysuncoast.com

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch. According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.
Mysuncoast.com

Florida appeals court reinstates redistricting map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A state appeals court has reinstated a new congressional map drawn by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff that could diminish Florida’s Black representation in Washington, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional. The 1st District Court of appeals ruled...
