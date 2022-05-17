Dry weather continues today before major changes by the end of the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet start to the weekend, but a few isolated thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening. Chances are even lower for us Sunday. Friday’s rain totals were pretty low with only a sprinkle, 0.01″ at SRQ, 0.04″ at Bradenton and 0.05″ at Lakewood Ranch. Heavier rain stayed over the Gulf waters, but since dolphins don’t have rain gauges, there are no reports there. Thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening Saturday, but they would be few and far between for the Suncoast. Northern Florida has the better chance for pop-up showers today. Rain chances are even lower Sunday and to start the week.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO