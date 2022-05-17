ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Rainy, windy spring storm will look more like a fall squall. Here’s when it hits Whatcom

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tvjH_0fgnvbx100

A strong storm headed toward Western Washington from the southwest will hit Whatcom County with gusty winds and possibly heavy rain on Wednesday, May 18, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

“Not very May-like,” meteorologists in Seattle said in the online forecast discussion Monday, May 16.

An exact forecast was looking tricky, but winds could cause localized power outages and heavy rain could harass morning commuters as rain spreads over the region.

“It’s certainly possible we will need wind advisories for the North Coast and the Northwest Interior (which includes Whatcom County) on Wednesday,” the weather service said.

Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph were possible in lowland Whatcom County, meteorologists said in a Monday afternoon briefing.

“Significant precipitation” was forecast for the mountains, with snow levels at 4,000 to 4,500 feet.

Some 12 to 18 inches of new snow was possible at Mount Baker.

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

A strong May storm brings wind, heavy early rain, and mountain snow

Seattle - Heavy rain and strong winds ramped up this morning across Western Washington causing power outages in some north Puget Sound areas. Winds will peak later this morning and into the early afternoon before calming down this evening. High temps will stay cool and scattered showers will remain, mixed with sunshine at times.
SEATAC, WA
Chronicle

Wet, Windy Weather Will Wallop Western Washington Wednesday

A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Windstorm cuts power to thousands around Puget Sound

Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and created havoc with traffic. As of 10:47 p.m., 5,420 customers were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Affected areas included Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. By early Thursday morning, PSE only reported 784 customers without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Squall#Western Washington#Meteorologists
KING-5

Looking for some good eats? You'll find them in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill. "The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."
ANACORTES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dramatic water rescue on Lake Washington saves two adults, toddler

High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KIRO 7 Seattle

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Oso

OSO, Wash. — You might’ve been woken up by a quake early Tuesday morning if you live in Snohomish or Skagit County. The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit about three miles east of Oso shortly after 1 a.m. According to USGS and...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3153 Rocky Point Rd NW

Enjoy watersports, seafood & vacation in your own Waterfront estate w/remarkable ~100 feet no bank Waterfront, 2 buoys & bulkhead. Nestled on .60 ac park-like wooded serene setting & amazing large green house. Unobstructed views of Olympic Mountain Range & Puget Sound/Dyes Inlet. A Diamond in the rough this charming older home appeals with its vintage & unique characteristics. Updated master bdr. suite. Majority of home on one level, 2 bedrooms on second level & 1 bedroom and bath on 3rd floor. 2 car attached garage. Minutes to Seattle ferry, shopping and activities. This unique Estate offers so many opportunities for the creative at heart. Unlimited potential for renovating or building. Fixer Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all information.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, I-5 blocked near Kelso following hailstorm, several crashes

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. - A hailstorm in southwest Washington has caused several car crashes, one of them fatal. According to Washington State Patrol, northbound I-5 is completely blocked near Kelso and several crashes have stacked up along southbound lanes. State troopers say several crashes involve semi trucks and cars. A...
KELSO, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
572
Followers
89
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy