Rainy, windy spring storm will look more like a fall squall. Here’s when it hits Whatcom

A strong storm headed toward Western Washington from the southwest will hit Whatcom County with gusty winds and possibly heavy rain on Wednesday, May 18, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

“Not very May-like,” meteorologists in Seattle said in the online forecast discussion Monday, May 16.

An exact forecast was looking tricky, but winds could cause localized power outages and heavy rain could harass morning commuters as rain spreads over the region.

“It’s certainly possible we will need wind advisories for the North Coast and the Northwest Interior (which includes Whatcom County) on Wednesday,” the weather service said.

Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph were possible in lowland Whatcom County, meteorologists said in a Monday afternoon briefing.

“Significant precipitation” was forecast for the mountains, with snow levels at 4,000 to 4,500 feet.

Some 12 to 18 inches of new snow was possible at Mount Baker.