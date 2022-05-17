Two Tampa Companies Honored Among America’s Best Managed

TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa-connected companies were recently honored as among the best-managed businesses in America.

Last week, Deloitte Private, the tax and financial services consulting firm, and The Wall Street Journal selected 51 entities for its Best Managed Companies of 2022.

The companies were chosen by a panel of judges based on their annual revenues – at least $250 million – and how they demonstrate excellence in four categories: strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials.

The honorees with ties to Tampa included Seminole Hard Rock International, which operates a casino in Tampa, and Coke Florida, the regional Coca-Cola distributor.

“We celebrate the achievements of the 2022 US Best Managed Companies honorees,” Jason Downing, vice chairman of Deloitte LLP, said in a statement.

“These businesses are led by management teams excelling across the enterprise. When looking at their commitment to excellence, investment in their people, and their focus on long-term DEI and sustainability initiatives, we were inspired by the scale and depth of their impact. We look forward to their future achievements.”

Seminole Hard Rock, which is operated by the Seminole tribe, made the list for a second consecutive year.

“Seminole Hard Rock is honored to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company for the second year in a row, a true reflection of our passionate team members who maintain and uphold brand standard excellence across all of our properties, at every level of our business,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement.

“Today more than ever, we believe in bringing to life the mottos we were founded on: Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One. There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing these mottos infused in everything we do as a company, and to be recognized for these efforts as one of the top private companies in the country.”

Coke Florida, a family-owned operation, is also one of America’s largest minority-owned companies.

In a statement, Troy Taylor, founder, chairman, and CEO of Coke Florida, said, “This recognition is a significant achievement for us, and we see it as a validation of the diligence, consistent effort, and resilience of the 4,600 plus associates of Coke Florida.”

“We hold ourselves to being best in class in all the evaluated categories, and we are honored to join the 1,200 other companies across the world who hold this prestigious designation. We are especially proud to receive this recognition after more than two years of unprecedented business challenges.”

