Ready for the best dinosaur games to make your free time extinct? As hard as we try to manifest a new Dino Crisis into existence - or even a remake, Capcom? - it’s time to accept that we’ll need to get our creature feature thrills elsewhere. Thankfully, there are plenty of dinosaur games across multiple platforms to sate your thirst for toothy monstrosities. Whether you want to see if you can better John Hammond and create the ultimate Jurassic Park, or experience the true horrors of trying to escape a trio of hungry velociraptors in virtual reality, there’s a dinosaur game here for you. Yes, even if you just want to look after them and make them wear adorable little hats… Here are the best dinosaur games you can play right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO