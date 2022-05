ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Confusion reigned Tuesday during school budget and school board voting in Ithaca. 14850 dot com reports Benjamin Mumford-Zisk learned yesterday morning he wasn’t eligible to be a school board candidate since he had not met the state’s one-year residency requirement. Voters were told through signs posted at polling places he had dropped out, though he had not. According to results released Tuesday night by the Ithaca City School District, Mumford-Zisk came in fifth place.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO