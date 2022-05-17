China's Liu tells tech execs government-market relations should be 'properly managed'

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told tech executives on Tuesday that relations between the government and market need to be "properly managed", the latest sign that authorities are looking to ease a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.

During the meeting convened by the country's top political consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Liu also said that China needs to fight "the battle for key core technologies" well, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

