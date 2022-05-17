ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Lock your doors! Car thefts are spiking

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — A spark spike in car heists has made Colorado the worst state for vehicle thefts per capita. In 2021, more...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 7

Peter Parker
5d ago

make sure you have your seatbelt on. Denver police are more concerned about that. they make money on tickets they don't make money on recovering your car

Reply
7
Deborah Kaiser
5d ago

this place is so REDICULOUS to live in. the apartment complexes are the worse for car stealing

Reply(2)
4
