Baltimore County, MD

Arsonist Critical In Nail Salon Explosion That Hospitalized 6 First Responders In Maryland: PD

By David Cifarelli, Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Libra Nails and Spa Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

Four Baltimore County police officers and two EMS providers were injured, while one civilian was seriously burned in an intentional explosion at a Baltimore County nail salon Monday, May 16, authorities said.

Officers were responding to Libra Nails and Spa on Rolling Road in Windsor Mill for a disturbance with a person known to the business when someone started a fire that sparked a small explosion around 9:15 p.m., Baltimore County Police Detective J. Connor said.

Four officers and two EMS personnel were hospitalized for their injuries, while the suspect responsible for starting the fire is the only individual to suffer life threatening injuries.

Baltimore County police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

