Kristy is in her final year of computer science at the University of Waterloo. The 22-year-old is a technical project lead for the UW Blueprint initiative, which focuses on accessible technology and promoting public and social welfare. Kristy leads a project that builds web applications to help Planet Read coordinate volunteers to translate and review children’s stories. When she graduates, Kristy plans to work as an engineering manager. She is also proud that she was part of a tight-knit comradery of the few female students looking to venture into computer science careers.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO