Search warrant leads to numerous charges

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two arrests have been made in connection to a fatal stabbing and robbery that happened in Fairfield, authorities said Tuesday. Fairfield resident Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 26, was booked into the county jail late Monday night. He is accused of murdering 56-year-old Charles David Parsons, also of Fairfield. Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, of Fairfield, was also booked into the jail and faces charges related to the robbery. The Fairfield Police Department said North Bay Medical Center called them at around 1 p.m. Monday to report that a stabbing victim later identified as Parsons had been dropped off. Moments later, another call came in regarding a disturbance in front of businesses on West Texas Street. After officers responded to both the hospital and the disturbance call, they determined the incidents were related. Fairfield police said investigators determined an altercation occurred following a robbery on West Texas Street. The robbery led to Parsons being stabbed and killed. Investigators said that everyone involved knew each other and it was not a random attack. The knife used in the stabbing was located near the scene.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO