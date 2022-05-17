ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Search warrant leads to numerous charges

By kylelpj
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested for numerous drug-related charges Friday by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team. Diaquir Lavor Rabb, 23, of Ruston, and Drake Darling-Jacobs, 21, of Oakland, Ca., were taken into custody when LPNET executed a search warrant Friday morning at an apartment on Penny Lane just off the Louisiana...

