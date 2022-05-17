ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Part of West Mill Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. closed Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
 5 days ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - West Mill Road in Vanderburgh County...

Dispatch: State Road 56 back open after crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms that State Road 56 was closed in spots late Saturday night due to a crash. 14 News received multiple reports of road closures in the area. Dispatch says those roads are now open. We will update this story once more information...
Dispatch: Crews called to apartment fire on Cross St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Cross Street. Dispatch says that call came in around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department says a main power line was damaged by a tree limb and caused the...
Afternoon storms tear through the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the eastern edge of the Tri-State had to endure the strongest of Saturday’s storms, the winds passing through Vanderburgh County were strong enough to damage trees — in some cases, snapping them in half. One Evansville man had both of his vehicles buried after part of a tree fell, but […]
Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
EPD responds to call of public disturbance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) says they received a call about a person with a gun at the intersection of Alvord Lane and Ravenswood Drive. EPD says officers arrived on the scene about 7:20 p.m. on May 20 and located the person with a gun and the caller. The person with the […]
EPD finds person passed out in bar’s parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground. EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could […]
Dispatch: Tree down in Francisco on S. Division St.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County dispatch confirms there was a tree down in Francisco on Saturday. They say that happened on South Division Street. Pictures show the fallen tree was blocking the roadway that leads to the east side of town. We will update this story once...
Mobile home catches fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire crews put out a fire at a mobile home late Thursday night. It happened on Washington Street between Alvasia Street and Halloway. Officials say no one was hurt, and they are still investigating what happened.
Tiki Time at Marina Point in Evansville Closes Due To New Downtown Location

Tiki Time was located right on the river at Marina Point In Evansville, but now they'll be a little more landlocked. Downtown Evansville has really grown over the last few years. It's been really cool to see new places pop up, new restaurants to try, and plenty of places to grab a drink. Just off the beaten path on the Ohio riverfront downtown is Marina Point and Tiki time. Both bars have such a great venue space, with amazing views overlooking the Ohio River and downtown Evansville. Tiki Time, however, recently announced they'll be making quite the move! No worries though, they're staying downtown.
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say

Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side. Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities. Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities. Hopkins Co. church hands out free baby formula to families in need. Updated: 23 hours ago. Hopkins Co. church...
Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 […]
Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a suspect is now in custody following a pursuit that started in Posey County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended near Stanley and Sherman Avenues in Evansville. Deputies say Kameron Smith had an active felony warrant...
Update: OPD charges minor in homicide

UPDATE – The Owensboro Police Department says detectives have charged a 17-year-old male juvenile in this investigation. He has been charge with murder and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center. OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department is launching an investigation after a man, 38,...
Local town cancels annual fireworks show

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh, Inc. announced on May 20 that the annual fireworks show on the Newburgh riverfront has been canceled. The small non-profit organization cited many reasons for the cancellation. These reasons included lack of volunteers and funding, river levels and not having a safe backup location within town limits. The organization […]
Two men dead after police-involved shooting

Nathanael McDonald said he knew 31-year-old Justin Moore of Cecilia for more than 15 years. The two met each other working on farms in the area, and their friendship grew over the years. McDonald said he spent many Thanksgivings with Moore. The friendship extended to Moore helped him during a...
32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
