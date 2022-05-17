Part of West Mill Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. closed Tuesday

Tiki Time was located right on the river at Marina Point In Evansville, but now they'll be a little more landlocked. Downtown Evansville has really grown over the last few years. It's been really cool to see new places pop up, new restaurants to try, and plenty of places to grab a drink. Just off the beaten path on the Ohio riverfront downtown is Marina Point and Tiki time. Both bars have such a great venue space, with amazing views overlooking the Ohio River and downtown Evansville. Tiki Time, however, recently announced they'll be making quite the move! No worries though, they're staying downtown.

