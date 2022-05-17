ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

3.4 million Americans could be diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022

By Linda Searing
 2 days ago

Roughly 3.4 million U.S. residents will be diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, according to estimates compiled by the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists. The vast majority (3.3 million) will have basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma, while the others (99,780 people) will have...

MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: 4 types of head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. These cancers are more than twice as common among men as women, and are diagnosed more often among people over 50. Among the many types of head and neck cancers...
Healthline

Gallstones Could be a Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is often a fatal disease because it tends to be diagnosed in later stages. Researchers say people with the most common form of this disease are far more likely to have had gallstones the year prior to their diagnosis. Some experts say this potential link needs more study,...
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer: Itchy skin might be an early sign of cancer

The sensation of irritation or discomfort that makes you want to scratch can occur for different reasons. Sometimes, an itchy skin may be an early sign of cancer or a reaction to certain cancer treatments. Because itchiness is quite common and rarely a cause for alarm, knowing if it’s a sign of cancer may be difficult to tell.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MedicalXpress

Skin drug treatments may regress dangerous birthmarks and prevent melanoma

About one in 20,000 infants is born with what's called a congenital giant nevus—a huge, pigmented mole that may cover much of the face and body. Due to the mole's appearance and its risk of later developing into skin cancer, many patients decide to have their children undergo extensive surgery to remove the entire lesion, which can cause large and permanent scars. Researchers led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently created multiple preclinical models of this condition and used them to show that several drugs can be applied to the skin to cause the lesions to regress, and one topical drug also protected against skin cancer. Their findings are published in the journal Cell.
womenworking.com

Six Early Warning Signs of Diabetes to Know

The CDC defines diabetes as a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. If you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin it makes as well as it should. When there isn’t enough insulin or cells stop responding to insulin, too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream.
Nature.com

Primary intradural extramedullary spinal Burkitt's lymphoma mimicking a nerve sheath tumor: a case report

Spinal involvement in lymphomas is often associated with advanced disease. Primary spinal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a rare entity. A 47-year-old male presented with a history of neck pain followed by progressive quadriparesis and bowel bladder involvement over a 5-month period. The magnetic resonance imaging was suggestive of an intradural extramedullary lesion at the C1"“C2 vertebra level. A surgical excision was done and the histopathology revealed atypical lymphoid cells, which are immunopositive for CD45, CD20, MUM-1, and BCL6, while negative for BCL2, EBV (LMP-1 and CISH), Cyclin D1 and confirmed the diagnosis of Burkitt's lymphoma. The patient received chemotherapy in the form of CODOX-M/IVAC (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, high-dose methotrexate/ifosfamide, etoposide, high-dose cytarabine) regimen. Primary spinal intradural extramedullary Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare diagnosis that may often be difficult to differentiate radiologically from other causes of intradural extramedullary lesions. A thorough histological examination is warranted in such cases.
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery shows excellent cancer-free survival rates

Immunotherapy after surgery helped reduce cancer recurrence in patients with urothelial cancer of the bladder or other sites in the urinary tract that had invaded the muscle and therefore posed a high risk for recurrence, according to clinical trial results presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting in May.
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
technologynetworks.com

Trigger for Skin Cell Death Discovered

Emory University researchers have discovered a mechanism for skin cell death that could eventually result in new treatments for ailments such as “flesh-eating” infections, alopecia, hives and potentially even the deadliest type of skin cancer, melanoma. The findings, published in Nature, are part of ongoing research funded by...
