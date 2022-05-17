San Diegans stand up to hate

Barbara Green has been served several notices of eviction from her San Diego apartment. "I was totally stressed before I got help. I didn’t know what I was going to do," she said. The single mom of three said she was caught up on her rent, but added that...
Two new and highly contagious COVID-19 variants have been detected in San Diego. This comes as more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Wednesday – the highest one-day number reported since February. And, one of the most competitive races in San Diego's June 7 primary election is the race for City Council District 2. Incumbent Jen Campbell faces five challengers. Finally, San Diego’s parks will come alive with public art this weekend. The civic initiative Park Social grew out of a desire to offer local artists financial support during uncertain times. We have details on some of the projects that will be on display.
The June 7 primary is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?. If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer five multiple choice questions covering topics from funding law enforcement to mask mandates.
The race for San Diego’s City Council District 2 seat will be one of the most competitive local races in the June primary. Meanwhile, results are in from San Diego’s most recent point in time homeless count. Plus, the Carlsbad 5000 race returns to San Diego this weekend.
San Diego County's unemployment rate dipped to 3% in April, down from a revised 3.4% in March, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate is lower than the pre-pandemic level, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February 2020, the county's...
Think of great explorers, and names such as Ferdinand Magellan or someone familiar to San Diegans, like Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, probably come to mind. But, in this modern day, you can now add the name of Sergio Davi. Captain Davi doesn’t speak much English, but it was apparent on Friday...
The Port of San Diego announced Thursday it will move forward with a system intended to control and capture cargo vessel emissions, also known as a bonnet. The Board of Port Commissioners approved an agreement with Clean Air Engineering-Maritime to design, build and operate a barge-based emissions control and capture system, also known as the Marine Exhaust Treatment System, which must be certified by the California Air Resources Board.
This weekend independent films offer the best movie choices, with "Emergency" opening at Landmark's Hillcrest Cinemas and "Vortex" opening at Digital Gym Cinema. "Emergency" is a film with a Sundance history. It is based on the 2018 Special Jury Prize-winning Sundance short film of the same name by director Carey Williams and writer K.D. Dávila. The feature version of the film premiered at Sundance this past January (and here in San Diego at the Sundance Satellite venue of Digital Gym Cinema with some of the creative team in attendance). So it has evolved with the festival, and reveals how the festival can nurture a project along.
A man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for gunning down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago. Following a day of deliberations, a Vista jury also convicted 29-year-old Eduardo Arriola of a gun-use allegation, plus a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, meaning he will face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced for the July 20, 2018, killing of 24- year-old Devon Rideout.
