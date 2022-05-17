Lawyer Up! These Are The Best Courtroom TV Shows On Netflix

Netflix’s new courtroom drama series The Lincoln Lawyer is yet another show from David E. Kelley, whose career is full of series about lawyers and their cases, including Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Harry’s Law, to name just a few.

The Lincoln Lawyer, about a lawyer named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works out of his Lincoln Town Car, premiered on Netflix on May 13th, and is already in the platform’s Top 10 shows, but it’s hardly the only worthy courtroom series to check out. Another Netflix original, Anatomy Of A Scandal, the limited series about the criminal trial of a member of Parliament, co-stars Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery, was just released last month, while all six seasons of the beloved Viola Davis-led series How To Get Away With Murder are also available if you have time for an epic binge.

These are just a few of the great legal series to watch on Netflix, but don’t let us tell you what to do – flip through our list of courtroom series and judge them for yourself.