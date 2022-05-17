ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Lawyer Up! These Are The Best Courtroom TV Shows On Netflix

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

Netflix’s new courtroom drama series The Lincoln Lawyer is yet another show from David E. Kelley, whose career is full of series about lawyers and their cases, including Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Harry’s Law, to name just a few.

The Lincoln Lawyer, about a lawyer named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works out of his Lincoln Town Car, premiered on Netflix on May 13th, and is already in the platform’s Top 10 shows, but it’s hardly the only worthy courtroom series to check out. Another Netflix original, Anatomy Of A Scandal, the limited series about the criminal trial of a member of Parliament, co-stars Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery, was just released last month, while all six seasons of the beloved Viola Davis-led series How To Get Away With Murder are also available if you have time for an epic binge.

These are just a few of the great legal series to watch on Netflix, but don’t let us tell you what to do – flip through our list of courtroom series and judge them for yourself.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Perfect Pairing’ on Netflix, A Rom-Com Showcase for Former Nickelodeon Star Victoria Justice And ‘Sex/Life’ Stud Adam Demos

For a brief moment at the end of the 2010s, Netflix was poised to fully revitalize the romantic comedy genre. With outputs like Set It Up and Always Be My Maybe, the dying genre was resuscitated by the streaming giant. Netflix has had a few issues since then, but their newest original film starring Victoria Justice as a wine importer is a return to the promise of a few years ago. Does A Perfect Pairing live up to the high standards of its predecessors? A PERFECT PAIRING: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Lola Alvarez (Victoria Justice) is the star...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Netflix at Disney Upfront: “Smug Bastards”

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in Netflix‘s latest round of bad press, calling the company “smug bastards” while speaking at Tuesday’s (May 17) Disney upfront presentation. Kimmel, who delivered a monologue during the annual event for advertisers, blasted Netflix for its subscriber loss, recent layoffs and subscription model.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Night Sky’ + More

It’s shaping up to be a glorious, hot weekend in many parts of the country, but if the heat it too intense for you, the next best thing is to curl up in the AC with a great new show or movie. If you’re not sure what to watch, whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms this weekend to cool you off. Whether you want a slow-building drama or a raucous comedy, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Viola Davis
Decider.com

Is ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie be Streaming?

It’s time to head back to the Yorkshire country estate, because the Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is finally opening in U.S. theaters this weekend. This marks the second feature film for Downton Abbey, the award-winning British historical drama that spanned six seasons from 2010 to 2015, and became a hit in the U.S. when it aired on PBS. In A New Era, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, the year is now 1928, and Tom Branson (Allen Leech) is now married. Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) just received some surprising news—she has inherited a villa in the south of France. Violet is not well enough to travel, so Robert, Cora, Tom Lucy, Edith, and Bertie decide to go without her. Historical south of France shenanigans, no doubt.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Drama Series#Limited Series#The Lincoln Lawyer#Boston Legal#Lincoln#Parliament
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Angelyne’ On Peacock, Where Emmy Rossum Plays L.A.’s Billboard Queen

Long before Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian made an industry out of being famous, there was Angelyne, The Billboard Queen. In the early ’80s, her naked ambition was on display all over Los Angeles. Her efforts to become famous, and hold onto that fame, are fictionalized in a new miniseries about the blonde bombshell, who ran in the most recent gubernatorial recall election in California. ANGELYNE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A blonde woman lying on a bed of red satin sheets, telling herself, “I’m not a woman. I’m an icon.” The Gist: Most people know Angelyne (Emmy Rossum) as “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Hall: Honoring The Greats Of Stand-Up’ On Netflix, Specifically Carlin, Pryor, Rivers and Williams

A quick turnaround for this ceremonial special, filmed the first week of May in Hollywood as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, inducts four of the greatest comedians ever into “The Hall,” which is short for Comedy Hall of Fame and not The Kids in The Hall. Which, considering KITH has its own new documentary releasing at the same time on a different streaming platform, already has confused Google should you be searching for it online. But if you made it here, congrats! You searched wisely. THE HALL: HONORING THE GREATS OF STAND-UP: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Releases the First Eight Minutes of Season 4

For Stranger Things fans, Christmas came very, very early with today’s surprise premiere of the upcoming highly-anticipated fourth season’s first eight minutes. With the first part of the Duffer brothers’ beloved Netflix Original series dropping a week from today, it’s both a blessing and a curse: Seeing the clip will get you hyped for this newest season and all of the epic drama and action to come, but it will also kill you a little bit to know that you have to wait seven days for more.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy