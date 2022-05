DENVER (CBS4) – At a meeting on Monday, Denver’s City Council approved reinstating a prohibition on allowing people with concealed carry firearms permits to carry in city facilities and buildings. The vote was an overwhelming 9-3. “I think we’ve got way more guns on the street than we need. I think it’s a reasonable restriction,” said District 6 councilman Paul Kashmann. “I don’t know that I’m crazy about the idea of people that may or may not be adequately trained in the use of weapons acting as our constitution indicates as a well-regulated militia.“ Among the objections, councilman Kevin Flynn said, “It...

