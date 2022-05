With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, most casual fans aren’t thinking about the draft yet. For fans of teams in the lottery, it’s a primary focus. Fortunes are made and broken on draft night. For the worst teams in the league, it’s a night where they can get some clarity about their future. The hopes and dreams of their fans hinge on who they select once the ping pong balls have fallen into order.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO