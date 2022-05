Police responded to a Pinecrest Drive residence at 6:47 p.m. April 17 for a fight between two men. One of the men said he came to the apartment complex to see his children and the other man met him at the door and punched him. He added the man reportedly smashed his windshield with a scooter and hit him several times with the scooter. The other man said the first man tried to force his way into the apartment and attacked him. Both men suffered injuries received medical attention at the scene and one was taken to the hospital, the other declining medical attention.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO