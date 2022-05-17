ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists ask top court to void Marcos Jr's presidential win

By JIM GOMEZ
Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists have asked the Philippine Supreme Court to block Congress from proclaiming Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the next president, alleging that he lied when he said he had not been convicted of any crime. The Commission on Election twice dismissed their petition...

