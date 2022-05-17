Robert Belec, 68, Bull Shoals (Conner)

The 34th-annual Funtastic Big Bass Tournament will be held Sunday at Oakland Marina with several cash prizes to be given away. The tournament will begin at 7 and continue until 4, and anglers can start from any point on Bull Shoals Lake. At each hourly weigh-in, first place will receive $100, second place will get $75, and $50 dollars will go to the third place contestant. The overall Big Bass winner will receive a grand prize of 1,000 dollars. Hourly reports can be heard on Classic Hits 101.7.

