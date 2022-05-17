Robert Belec, 68, Bull Shoals (Conner)

The 34th-annual Funtastic Big Bass Tournament will be held Sunday at Oakland Marina with several cash prizes to be given away. The tournament will begin at 7 and continue until 4, and anglers can start from any point on Bull Shoals Lake. At each hourly weigh-in, first place will receive $100, second place will get $75, and $50 dollars will go to the third place contestant. The overall Big Bass winner will receive a grand prize of 1,000 dollars. Hourly reports can be heard on Classic Hits 101.7.
A Saturday evening fire has damaged a house and a garage in Baxter County. The Mountain Home Fire Department says no humans were injured in the fire at 1017 Leatherstocking Trail, south of Mountain Home, but a dog was not able to survive. The name of the residence’s owner was not available.
Brett Ditto was crowned the overall winner of the Funtastic Big Bass Tournament Sunday at Oakland Marina on Bull Shoals Lake. Ditto won the 1:00 weigh-in with a 4.84-pound fish and kept the overall lead for the rest of the day. His total winnings were $1,100. Terry Clark took the...
Saturday’s storms have resulted in a boil water order issued for part of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The order is affecting customers mainly in the Jordan area. According to a water association spokesperson, the storms caused multiple water lines to break. One line was repaired at Rodney Cutoff, but crews are continuing to look for other broken lines. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
From left to right, Detective Neuschwander, Sergeant Romans, Sergeant Brauer, victim, Lieutenant Bunch, Officer Whitsell (in the back), and Detention Officer Hippleheuser. On May 5th, 2022, at 5:43 a.m. officers with the West Plains Police Department were dispatched for a hit and. run traffic crash. The caller advised a bicyclist...
Saturday’s storm activity has knocked out power to several area residents. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has restored power to the majority of its Baxter County members, but they continue to work as they still have over 2,700 of its total members without power. Additional crews from other Arkansas Electric Cooperatives are on their way to assist, and NAEC posted on Facebook it may be Monday before power is fully restored.
A popular attraction in north central Arkansas will open this weekend. The splash pad at the Yellville City Park will officially open for the season at 9 Saturday morning. Lyn Baker, chairman of the city parks commission in Yellville, joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to talk about the splash pad.
BENTON – Cylan Madden redeemed himself in a big way Friday night. Madden delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Harrison a 10-9 victory over Valley View for the Class 4A state championship at Everett Baseball Field. Tied at 9 going into...
Unemployment rates in the Twin Lakes Area showed big improvements in the April report which shows rates for the month of March. Every county in the area saw their rates drop, some considerably, from the February numbers. According to data from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, Baxter County had...
(Yellville-Summit had four athletes compete in the state high school decathlon and heptathlon) Several area athletes did well at the Arkansas state high school decathlon and heptathlon held Wednesday and Thursday in Fayetteville. With a total of 65 competitors, Mountain Home’s Robert Dover was the highest finisher as the sophomore...
Pioneer Days is set to take place Saturday in Norfork. The annual event will kick off Saturday morning at 10 with the Pioneer Day Parade. The celebration will include vendors set up around City Hall where food, drink, handmade arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, signs and more will be on sale.
The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for part of a water system in Newton County. The boil water order has been lifted for Parthenon Water Association customers served by the Gum Springs Road booster tank. The boil order was issued May 7 due to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Linnie Malkin’s heroic three-run home run paved way to a six-run sixth to carry No. 4 Arkansas to a 6-2 win over No. 24 Oregon at Bogle Park Saturday afternoon. The Hogs advance to their second-straight regional championship and will face the winner of No. 24 Oregon and Wichita State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Baxter County Circuit Court jurors in groups A and B will need to report to the Baxter County Court Complex on Tuesday morning at 9. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors will not report for duty on Monday as originally scheduled. The Baxter County Court Complex...
Trystan Barker (Photo courtesy of Searcy County Detention Center) An area man is accused of running motorists off the road, leading authorities on a high-speed chase, threatening to kill a deputy and spitting on officers while being booked into the Searcy County Detention Center. Twenty-one-year-old Trystan Shelby Barker of Leslie has been in custody since Wednesday on a bond of $100,000.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff have temporarily removed the courtesy dock at the Cranfield Access on Norfork Lake due to the high water level. AGFC says it seems this is becoming a yearly occurrence. At the Cranfield Access, the steepness of the boat ramp combined with the moderately sloping...
The Mountain Home City Council is moving forward with bonds to finance improvements for the waste water treatment plant and they started discussions about unsightly homes in the city during its regular monthly meeting Thursday night. Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams talked about the council’s actions with KTLO, Classic Hits...
