Avon resident and father of two, David Gollinger, is celebrating his love for all things Cleveland one page at a time. He is currently publishing the first children’s book by his Avon-based company, CLE Kids Books. The board book, “123 CLE: The Best Counting Book In The Land” is geared for children ages 0-4 and helps teach little ones numbers, colors, and a love for Cleveland.

AVON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO