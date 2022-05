Nearly half of consumers expect specialized treatment for being loyal customers, and 76% of consumers are more likely to purchase from brands that personalize engagement. When it comes to creating a more personal, engaging customer experience, data is everything. For businesses, personalized experiences offer an opportunity to cross-sell or upsell to increase basket size. In order to create personalized customer experiences, retailers need to be able to blend internal and external data to generate real-time insights into customer interactions.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO