ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

'The Trophy Is Like The End Of A Job' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On FA Cup Success

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jekvJ_0fgnnYy200

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara spoke after the FA Cup final victory against Chelsea on Saturday about adding to his medal collection and his fortune to have played for two of Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara spoke after the FA Cup final victory against Chelsea on Saturday about adding to his medal collection and his fortune to have played for two of Europe's biggest clubs.

The 31 year old accumulated a huge medal haul at Bayern Munich and has now added two more since moving to the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The midfielder's influence on the team has grown this season after a difficult start to life at Liverpool and he told Liverpoolfc.com he is enjoying his new challenge on Merseyside.

"That's why in life you need some new challenges, new things.

"Fortunately, I was in two very successful teams and now I'm here at Liverpool – another one – with the aim to win all trophies possible."

Thiago also said the team will continue to try and challenge on all fronts and hopefully the rewards will follow.

"The trophy is like the end of a job, end of a student life. So now we are just trying to win games, trying to compete in every game.

"If it comes, it's great. If not, we are just challenging to win everything that we can."

Liverpool are back in action against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Bayern Munich#Liverpoolfc Com#Merseyside#The Premier League#Liverpool Coverage Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Botman, Dembele, Lewandowski, Timber, Messi, Pogba, Dennis

Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider) Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp wary of 'completely fresh' Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players not to give away cheap free-kicks because of the threat posed by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday needing a win to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Klopp is anticipating a difficult game. "They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy