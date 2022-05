INTO CUSTODY. TAILS RELEASED TODAY IN THE DEATH OF A WESTMOOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT IN ARA CSH IN OKLAHOMA CITYOL PICE SAY THE TEENAGER IDENTIFIED TODAY AS 17 YEARLD O COLBY DTONUT WAS ON WESTERN YESTERDAY AFTERNOON WHEN AN SUV PULLED OUTF A O DRIVEWAY IN FRONT OF HIM POLICE NOW SAYING THE DRIVER OF THE SUV WAS ARRESTED FOR DUI FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER AND FAILURE TO YIELD FROM A PRIVATE DRIVE. WE’RE NOT IDENTIFYING THE DRIVER.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO