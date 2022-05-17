ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 person hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

 5 days ago

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision took place at 1:09 p.m. on Interstate 5, north of the State Route 14 interchange [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

