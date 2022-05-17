1 person hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision took place at 1:09 p.m. on Interstate 5, north of the State Route 14 interchange [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .