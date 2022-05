After being booed in San Francisco, Charles Barkley arrived in Dallas for Game 3 between the Warriors and Mavericks in the most over-the-top way imaginable. The “Inside the NBA” crew left the studio for the Western Conference Finals, which meant they had to stop in San Francisco first. Analyst Charles Barkley lamented going to the city, calling it “hell.” Barkley was then booed mercilessly by Golden State Warriors fans for the first two games of the series.

