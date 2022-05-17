Teen killed in motorcycle crash at intersection of New Kings Rd. and Dunn Ave.

(WFTV.com News Staff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a deadly crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday night at the intersection of New Kings Rd. and Dunn Ave.

At approximately 9 p.m., a 19-year-old cyclist was traveling northbound on New Kings Rd. in the left lane. At the same time, the 38-year-old driver of a SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Rd. and attempted to turn left onto Dunn Ave.

While in transit, the motorcycle struck the SUV, instantly killing the 19-year-old man. FHP came to this conclusion based on the driver’s statement, damage profiles and the physical evidence at the scene.

The SUV driver is cooperating with law enforcement at this time.

