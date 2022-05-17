Carry the Load Walk and Rally swings through Jacksonville for the first time today

Darrius Smith

Jacksonville — The Carry the Load Walk and Rally will walk through Jacksonville for the first time in the event’s history today. Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, Carry The Load began as a way to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Today, it includes community members as well as its military heroes that participate year-round. The non -profit organization is rooted in raising awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Noted as an effort that travels from sea to shining sea, organizers throughout the country host rallies to honor our nation’s heroes to restore the true significance of Memorial May. Rallies along a Relay route gather in stops along the way to celebrate local military heroes. Every May, volunteers participate in Carry The Load’s Memorial May awareness campaign to “make Memorial Day matter again.” Activities to do so include Carry It Anywhere, Carry The Flag activities for the youth, a National Relay, a Rally, and virtual fundraising throughout the month long event.

Today, Carry The Load adds Jacksonville to its 4,200 mile east coast map that began in West Point, NY, and ends in Dallas, TX on Memorial Day. Beginning early this morning additional walks will start at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall and travel through the Publix Super Market at Arlington River, to the Home Depot on Regency Square Blvd. and to the Chase Bank on Baymeadows Way.

A segment of the walk begins at 1:30 with the Carry The Load Relay Team as they continue the journey to Dallas, TX.

JP Morgan Chase is working in tandem with Carry the Load as it welcomes the organization to Jacksonville. As a founding member of the Veterans Job Mission launched in 2011, JP Morgan Chase has worked to help military veterans, first responders and their families transition to civilian life. Today, more than 750,000 veterans have been hired through the the Veterans Job Search Mission.

Darrius Smith, a Marine Corps veteran who served as a supply specialist in Okinawa, Japan, describes the event as a perfect opportunity for the community to honor Memorial Day and America’s fallen heroes.

“This month for military May we not only want to recognize our fallen comrades who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms, we wanted to share in this tradition as well,” said the Jacksonville native. “This national campaign spreads awareness about Carry the Load and honors those who have gone before us. In Jacksonville, we prepare the location for the Relay bus to come in and showcase what they have to offer.”

Smith an employee of JP Chase Morgan added that the day fosters awareness for Carry the Load as they travel to Dallas.

Walks will also be hosted in St. Augustine beginning at 4:30 p.m. from the St. Augustine Fire Department on Malaga Street; the Dollar General - 1953 AIA; the Winn-Dixie; 3905 A1A S; and the St. Johns County Fire-Rescue Station St. Augustine.

