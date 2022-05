Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best white denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect pair of white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people firmly believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO