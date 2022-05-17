Adam Joseph Mason

The Coleman Athletic Banquet, sponsored by the Coleman Bluecat Booster Club, was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center. Coaches honored their teams and players for the successes they had during the 2021-2022 school year - and there were MANY successes!!! Almost every team competed in a playoff game or an area or regional event. It was an amazing year, and Coleman Today is glad to have been around to see it all! It was a great year to wear Blue!

COLEMAN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO