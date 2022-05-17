Adam Joseph Mason

Blake Kennedy is the son of Jodie and Cory McFadden. During high school Blake participated in Football, powerlifting, Future Farmer's of America (FFA) and in track. Blake plans on attending Angelo State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and participate in powerlifting. Congratulations!
Wyatt Puryear is the son of James and Ashley Puryear. During his freshman year, Wyatt was in football, powerlifting and track. He also qualified for the UIL regional meet in current events. He continued with football, powerlifting and track his sophomore year. He also competed in UIL Current Events & History and in FFA.
Luke Puryear is the son of James and Ashley Puryear. During his freshman year, Luke participated in football, cross country, track, and tennis. He was also a UIL number sense and computer science regional qualifier and competed in robotics. Luke's sophomore year, he continued in football and cross country. He also competed in robotics and UIL number sense & computer science.
The Coleman Athletic Banquet, sponsored by the Coleman Bluecat Booster Club, was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center. Coaches honored their teams and players for the successes they had during the 2021-2022 school year - and there were MANY successes!!! Almost every team competed in a playoff game or an area or regional event. It was an amazing year, and Coleman Today is glad to have been around to see it all! It was a great year to wear Blue!
Ella Crowder is the daughter of David and Brandy Crowder. My high school extra-curricular activities included Agricultural Mechanics, stock show participation, UIL competitions in Calculators, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities. I was also a member of the National Honor Society. My high school sport activities included cheer, basketball, softball,...
Charlie Bigham is the son of Amanda & Barry Roney and Dale Bigham. Charlie played football during his freshman to junior year in high school. He also was a dedicated member of Coleman High School Big Blue Band from eighth grade playing trombone until his junior year. Participated in FCCLA for 2 years. He has worked at Shopping Basket for almsot 2 years now.
Kristin Jones is the daughter of Elizabeth Jones. During High School, I participated in basketball, track and field, softball, and tennis. Other events also included: Agriculture Career Development Events and Agriculture Leadership Development Events, Students Council Representative, Robotics, University Interscholastic League events of Mathematics, Social Studies, Calculators, and Informative Speaking.
Johnny Graves is the son of Jack Graves and Alyssa Graves. During high school, I participated in many extracurricular activities and learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way. During my Freshman year at Wildorado Independent School District, I was given the opportunity to help operate and run the filming and video editing department of the student-led cattle company. My pursuit for agricultural training continued, as I worked toward earning the CDEs (Career Development Events) such as Range Judging during my Freshman year, and Land Judging my Junior and Senior years.
James Dawson Rambo is the son of Jennifer and Josh Rambo. My activities during high school where football, basketball, tennis, shot put, disc throw, and Agricultural Mechanics. My goal is to seek an Electrical Engineering Technologies degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. This degree will provide me with...
Laura Gonzalez is the daughter of Anthony Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzalez. My extra-curricular activities included participating in Varsity Choir where I was honored to advance to Regionals and then to compete at the Varsity Choir State Level Competition. Additionally, I was afforded the opportunity to compete with the University Interscholastic League. Of course, music is a passion for me; therefore, I became a member of the Santa Anna Band where I felt privileged to compete at advanced levels.
Kellen Kobe Evans is the son of Lacey Nickerson and Michael Evans. In athletics, I participated in football, basketball, track. I also played an instrument in the Santa Anna High School Band. My goal is to attend Tarleton State University with the dream of completing a degree in coaching. I...
Lacey Jennings is the daughter of Mandy York and Christopher Jennings. Competing in the Miss Coleman County pageants provided me with opportunities to meet a lot of people and gave me experience in public speaking, presentation skills, and social leadership skills. Also, while in high school, I became certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.
Silas Lara is the son of Steve and Johanna Lara. During high school, I participated in University Interscholastic League Calculators competition, Agriculture Mechanics, Santa Anna ISD Band, State Marching competition, and State Ensemble competition. I played football all four years, basketball for two years, and competed in Track and Field...
Devon O’Leary is the son of Diane and Ronald Morris. For my high school extra-curricular activities, I participated in Agriculture Mechanics, showed many projects alongside my fellow peers, and placed very well during shows. I also competed in track my Sophomore year and placed 3rd while doing the 400 Meter Relay.
Jonathan X. Ceniceros is the son of Mandy and German Ceniceros. I participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions, Agricultural Mechanics, Track, and Cross Country. I was elected to represent my class as a Student council representative and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Cybersecurity experts are needed in...
Jessica Taylor is the daughter of Steven Taylor and Sheila Owen. My high school activities included playing an instrument and marching in band along with the honor of being selected as the Theater Class Lighting Technician. Because I am passionate about helping people overcome pain due to falls, sports injuries,...
The Coleman Bluecats lost game one of their Regional Quarterfinals series 7-1 against the Albany Lions. Game 2 will be played at 11:00 am Saturday at Driggers Field on the campus of McMurry University in Abilene. Coleman must win the game to force Game three which would be played about 30 minutes after Game Two. You can hear the game broadcast Saturday on KOXE.com and through the KOXE App.
LisaMarie Gomez is the daughter of Mary Castillo and Fabian Gomez. During high school, the sports I participated in included basketball all four years, cross country for three years, softball for one year, track for three years, and tennis for one year. All team experiences taught me how to demonstrate strength of character as a good sport and to always display a positive attitude no matter the outcome of the games. These sports also developed team and leadership skills that I will forever cherish and carry with me in all of my life’s endeavors.
Paris Presley Guerrero is the daughter of Ross and Diana Guerrero. My activities during High School included cheerleading, Agricultural Mechanics, Santa Anna Band membership, Livestock Management, basketball, track, and softball. Additionally, I am one of the class officers here at SAISD. Because appearance is tied to high levels of self-confidence,...
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. in the Coleman I.S.D. Administration Office 2302 S. Commercial Avenue Coleman, Texas. The agenda is attached and is as follows:. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE ORDER OF AGENDA ITEMS. AGENDA:. Invocation.
