Wayne Brown ‘honoured and privileged’ to named permanent Colchester boss

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1kBS_0fgnjcgu00

Colchester have appointed Wayne Brown as their permanent manager.

Brown was named as Hayden Mullins’ interim successor in January after the former West Ham midfielder was sacked following five successive Sky Bet League Two defeats.

And after guiding the U’s from just above the relegation zone to 15th – with a run of five victories from their final eight matches – Brown will take over as the club’s full-time head coach.

The former Colchester defender, 44, will continue to be assisted by Dave Huzzey and Joe Dunne.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the role on a permanent basis like this,” Brown said on the club’s official website.

“It’s important that you surround yourself with people that want to achieve what you want to as an individual.

“Both Dave and Joe bring different strengths to this managerial team, which again has worked really well in the 22 games we’ve had so far.

“They’ve got the work ethic and work ethos that I’ve got and it’s important that you get the balance right. Someone that wants to come in and work hard for me and the football club, but ultimately we want to get success together and be singing off the same hymn sheet.”

#Colchester#Football Club#Sky Bet League Two
