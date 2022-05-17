ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Walmart Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings, Lowering Full Year EPS Outlook

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvRi2_0fgnjY6s00
  • Walmart Inc WMT reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year to $141.6 billion, beating the consensus of $138.88 billion.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 3.0% and 9.0% on a two-year stack basis.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 10.2% and 17.4% on a two-year stack basis.
  • The operating margin was 3.7%, and operating income for the quarter declined 23% to $5.3 billion.
  • The company held $11.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the analyst consensus of $1.48.
  • “Bottomline results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment. U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected,” said CEO Doug McMillon.
  • Outlook: Walmart sees FY23 EPS to decline 1% (prior view increase mid-single-digits).
  • The company currently sees FY23 sales to grow 4% in constant currency (prior view 3% in CC).
  • Walmart anticipates Q2 sales to increase by over 5% and EPS to be flat to up slightly.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 7.33% at $137.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Ross Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut, Execution Missteps

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. ROST dropped 23.9% on Friday after the company became the latest retail stock to disappoint the market with its first-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Ross reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of 97 cents on revenue of $4.33 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of $1 and $4.53 billion, respectively. Revenue was down 4.2% from a year ago.
RETAIL
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brazilian President Calls Elon Musk 'Legend Of Freedom': The Tesla CEO Makes A Surprise Visit To The Country

Amid all the controversies of the week, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk showed he means business by a making a surprise trip down south to Brazil. What Happened: Musk was in Brazil in connection with giving Starlink internet connectivity to 19,000 rural schools in the country and to also use the service for monitoring illegal lumbering in the Amazon forest, the Tesla CEO said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#S Club#Price Action#Walmart Shares Fall#Walmart Inc Wmt#Eps#Via Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 26.51% at $0.05. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.38% at $6.26. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.82% at $13.00. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 6.02% at $3.96. MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.02. LOSERS:. Auxly Cannabis Group...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Slams Old Clinton Campaign Tweet, Calls It As Hoax

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to share his political viewpoints with his followers. His latest comments come after a Twitter user flagged an old Hillary Clinton tweet saying it is misleading disinformation. Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation." He linked an...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum's Future With 'Soulbound Tokens'

The future of Ethereum ETH/USD will revolve around a different type of non-fungible token (NFT), according to creator Vitalik Buterin. What Happened: In a paper published last week seen by Defiant journalist Jason Levin, the Ethereum creator and two co-authors explored what Ethereum’s future might look like. Buterin expects...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

BMO Capital Raises Price Target For Computer Modelling Group

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson raised the price target for Computer Modelling Group CMG CMDXF to C$6 from C$5.50. The analyst maintained the Market Perform rating on CMG’s shares. Gibson stated that CMG reported in-line Q4 results, as stable North American operations combined with modest upticks Internationally are moving...
MARKETS
Benzinga

You May Want To Invest In Real Estate While You Still Can

Large investors have dominated the commercial real estate market for practically ever, while average individuals have typically been able to find opportunities in the single-family and small multifamily space fairly easily. However, when a major opportunity presents itself, institutions are quick to pour their vast resources into capturing and controlling...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $260M Of 3 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy