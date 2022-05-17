ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Pkv_0fgnjUZy00

Gainers

  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 12.1% to $4.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Jumia Technologies JMIA stock rose 11.57% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares increased by 10.27% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • JD.com JD stock increased by 9.15% to $56.25. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • REE Automotive REE stock rose 8.93% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock increased by 8.53% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Global E Online GLBE shares declined by 27.7% to $13.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares decreased by 13.73% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 11.2% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kidpik PIK shares declined by 9.24% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock fell 8.56% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 5.18% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $423.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 26.51% at $0.05. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.38% at $6.26. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.82% at $13.00. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 6.02% at $3.96. MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.02. LOSERS:. Auxly Cannabis Group...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $260M Of 3 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Centennial Resource Dev

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Centennial Resource Dev CDEV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Jumia Technologies#Jmia#Autonomous#Jd#Ree Automotive#Genius Brands Intl Gnus#Xpresspa Group
Benzinga

Brazilian President Calls Elon Musk 'Legend Of Freedom': The Tesla CEO Makes A Surprise Visit To The Country

Amid all the controversies of the week, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk showed he means business by a making a surprise trip down south to Brazil. What Happened: Musk was in Brazil in connection with giving Starlink internet connectivity to 19,000 rural schools in the country and to also use the service for monitoring illegal lumbering in the Amazon forest, the Tesla CEO said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprinklr

Sprinklr CXM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sprinklr. The company has an average price target of $15.71 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $12.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum's Future With 'Soulbound Tokens'

The future of Ethereum ETH/USD will revolve around a different type of non-fungible token (NFT), according to creator Vitalik Buterin. What Happened: In a paper published last week seen by Defiant journalist Jason Levin, the Ethereum creator and two co-authors explored what Ethereum’s future might look like. Buterin expects...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Hershey?

Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) short percent of float has risen 16.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Targa Resources

Targa Resources TRGP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $86.71 versus the current price of Targa Resources at $68.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Slams Old Clinton Campaign Tweet, Calls It As Hoax

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to share his political viewpoints with his followers. His latest comments come after a Twitter user flagged an old Hillary Clinton tweet saying it is misleading disinformation. Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation." He linked an...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Options May Have To Do With The S&P 500's Weakness — And Why The Sell-Off Is Orderly

Friday marked the roll off of $460 billion in derivatives across single stocks and $855 billion of S&P 500-linked contracts, according to a Bloomberg report. What It Means: Heading into this event, market participants sought protection and were well-hedged. During this latest episode of equity market weakness, unlike in the past, participants were not feverishly demanding protection and, at the same time, volatility has been well-supplied.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy