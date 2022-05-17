ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Dead roaches at a Durham restaurant: This week's Triangle sanitation scores (May 17)

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWQap_0fgniquT00

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of May 10-17.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 78 restaurants were inspected between May 10-17.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

The Mason Jar Tavern (114 Grand Hill Pl., Holly Springs) received a score of 87% during an inspection on May 13.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 15 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.
  • Violations included food being held at “dangerous temperatures,” several kitchen utensils and dishes having residue or food debris on them and several foods lacking date markings,

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection, the inspection report shows.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 96% in October 2021 and a 97.5% in August 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County by using the county’s inspection grades database at wake-nc.healthinspections.us .

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 19 restaurant inspections were completed between May 10-17.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Taqueria Don Fily (2003 Holloway St., Durham) received a score of 82.5% during an inspection on May 10.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 21 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.
  • Violations included several foods being held at incorrect temperatures, employee handwashing sinks being inaccessible, employees not wearing hair restraints while working in the kitchen and many dead roaches and roach feces being found along the front counter.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection, the inspection report shows.

  • The restaurant previously scored an 88% in December 2021, a 91% in May 2021 and a 90.5% in October 2020.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3pVQfpG .

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that four restaurants were inspected between May 10-17.

▪ All four restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3eQqpxc .

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 13 restaurants were inspected between May 10-17.

▪ All 13 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County using the county’s inspections database at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us .

