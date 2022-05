BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 22. Spoonful Herbals is hosting a plant sale and swap event. The swap sale is happening at Rock Point in Burlington Saturday. A great way to kick off the growing season in Vermont. Participants can purchase, donate, or swap plants from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. All varieties of plants are welcome in exchange for others. The only exception is that they can’t be an invasive species. this is a fundraising event to support local LGBTQ, BIPOC, and Social Justice groups. All guests will receive a free plant gift.

