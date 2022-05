Turning the corner on Broadway to cross 46th street, passersby would be forgiven for thinking they’ve entered a sci-fi fever dream. Who would ever imagine standing in bustling Midtown Manhattan and looking up to see a mushroom cloud looming over them? Visitors to New York City’s Times Square can experience just this. The sculpture, titled ZERO NUKES, arrives courtesy of Times Square Arts. The organization has partnered with curator Pedro Alonzo to bring Mexican artist Pedro Reyes’ towering inflatable mushroom cloud sculpture to life. Visitors can experience the wonder of being (safely) close to an atomic bomb mushroom cloud. The mushroom cloud sculpture dwarfs onlookers, with the titular message “ZERO NUKES” encircling it in a range of languages.

