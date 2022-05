One of Colorado's most popular hiking trails will soon be open to hikers. It's been nearly a year since the Hanging Lake Trail was closed following mudslides in the Grizzy Creek Fire burn scar area. The trail was literally unusable after sustaining extreme damage from mudslides last July. Crews have been doing temporary repairs in an effort to get the popular trail open for the summer. If you saw images of the damage to the trail you might be surprised by the fact the trail will be ready for hikers this summer.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO