No. 2 seeded Alta ended Brighton’s playoff run with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in a tight battle as two schools added another chapter to their historic rivalry. Things were physical from the opening kick, and within 90 seconds Jack Johnson had an open run towards the goal and got fouled in the penalty box. The nerves had yet to calm down for the majority of the players before the Hawks had hauled in a 1-0 lead off of the foot of Carter Bell.

SANDY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO