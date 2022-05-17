ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banyan Announces 4 Million Ounce Gold Mineral Resource Estimate for the Aurmac Property, Yukon, Canada

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Banyan') (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate (the 'Resource Estimate') prepared for the Company's AurMac Property ‎located in the Mayo Mining ‎district, approximately 56 kilometres (‘kms') northeast from Mayo, Yukon and 356...

Anita Durairaj

The largest natural diamond in the Universe is trillions of carats

White dwarfsCredit: PL's Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope: Public Domain Image. The largest diamond in the universe is not located on the planet Earth. Instead, it is a white dwarf star called V886 Centauri or BPM 37093. A white dwarf star is considered to be a "dead" or extinct star.
Nature.com

Global cycling and climate effects of aeolian dust controlled by biological soil crusts

Biological soil crusts (biocrusts) cover ~12% of the global land surface. They are formed by an intimate association between soil particles, photoautotrophic and heterotrophic organisms, and they effectively stabilize the soil surface of drylands. Quantitative information on the impact of biocrusts on the global cycling and climate effects of aeolian dust, however, is not available. Here, we combine the currently limited experimental data with a global climate model to investigate the effects of biocrusts on regional and global dust cycling under current and future conditions. We estimate that biocrusts reduce the global atmospheric dust emissions by ~60%, preventing the release of ~0.7"‰Pg dust per year. Until 2070, biocrust coverage is expected to be severely reduced by climate change and land-use intensification. The biocrust loss will cause an increased dust burden, leading to a reduction of the global radiation budget of around 0.12 to 0.22"‰W"‰mâˆ’2, corresponding to about 50% of the total direct forcing of anthropogenic aerosols. This biocrust control on dust cycling and its climate impacts have important implications for human health, biogeochemical cycling and the functioning of the ecosystems, and thus should be considered in the modelling, mitigation and management of global change.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plant beta-diversity across biomes captured by imaging spectroscopy

Monitoring the rapid and extensive changes in plant species distributions occurring worldwide requires large-scale, continuous and repeated biodiversity assessments. Imaging spectrometers are at the core of novel spaceborne sensor fleets designed for this task, but the degree to which they can capture plant species composition and diversity across ecosystems has yet to be determined. Here we use imaging spectroscopy and vegetation data collected by the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) to show that at the landscape level, spectral beta-diversity-calculated directly from spectral images-captures changes in plant species composition across all major biomes in the United States ranging from arctic tundra to tropical forests. At the local level, however, the relationship between spectral alpha- and plant alpha-diversity was positive only at sites with high canopy density and large plant-to-pixel size. Our study demonstrates that changes in plant species composition and diversity can be effectively and reliably assessed with imaging spectroscopy across terrestrial ecosystems at the beta-diversity scale-the spatial scale of spaceborne missions-paving the way for close-to-real-time biodiversity monitoring at the planetary level.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Preprocess dependence of optical properties of ensembles and single siphonaxanthin-containing major antenna from the marine green alga Codium fragile

The siphonaxanthin-siphonein-Chl-a/b-protein (SCP) is the light-harvesting complex of the marine alga Codium fragile. Its structure resembles that of the major light-harvesting complexes of higher plants, LHC II, yet it features a reversed Chl a:Chl b ratio and it accommodates other variants of carotenoids. We have recorded the fluorescence emission spectra and fluorescence lifetimes from ensembles and single SCP complexes for three different scenarios of handling the samples. While the data obtained from ensembles of SCP complexes yield equivalent results, those obtained from single SCP complexes featured significant differences as a function of the sample history. We ascribe this discrepancy to the different excitation intensities that have been used for ensemble and single complex spectroscopy, and conclude that the SCP complexes undergo an aging process during storage. This process is manifested as a lowering of energetic barriers within the protein, enabling thermal activation of conformational changes at room temperature. This in turn leads to the preferential population of a red-shifted state that features a significant decrease of the fluorescence lifetime.
SCIENCE

