The Randolph Rockets softball team took home a Gopher Conference championship this week and earned the No. 1 seed in Section 4A. They will play No. 8 Ogilvie at Rockford High School in Rockford Saturday morning. The winner plays either No. 4 New Life Academy or No. 5 Braham in the afternoon. The loser drops down into the elimination bracket and also plays again Saturday.

RANDOLPH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO