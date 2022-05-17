ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captivate LLC and FrontRunner Technologies Announce Expanded North American Partnership and New Product Offering, Captivate Windowfront (R)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Captivate, a leading digital-out-of-home video network, today announced a US expansion of its sales representation partnership with, and the introduction of its flagship product offering, Captivate Windowfront®, to the US market. Captivate Windowfront®, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, is...

The Hollywood Reporter

Marketing Agency Cashmere Promotes Five Senior Executives

Cashmere, the marketing firm that identifies as a “culture agency,” has promoted five of its senior executives following its merger with the tech-led digital advertising and marketing company Media.Monks eight months ago. Vice president of business development Cameron Crane has been elevated to chief growth officer, vp of operations Joey Furutani to chief of staff, and exec vp of client services Sandy Song to chief client officer. In addition, vp of public relations Brianne Pins is now a senior vp, while vp and group strategy director Jesse Nicely is senior vp of cultural strategy.More from The Hollywood ReporterGaming Organization T1 Entertainment...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business
defpen

Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures Invests In Black-Owned, Credit Building Platform, Altro

Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures has joined Citi Ventures, Black Capital Fund and Concrete Rose Fund by investing in the Black-owned, credit building platform, Altro. According to a press release obtained by the good folks over at Afro Tech, Altro is assists its users in building their credit up “through recurring payment forms like digital subscriptions.” Having secured $18 million in funding, Altro Co-Founder Michael Broughton plans to build up the company’s infrastructure while developing financial literacy education programs for marginalized communities.
CELEBRITIES
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen and CUJO AI Welcome New CEOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

Click here to read the full article. As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards. According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S. The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women —...
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Black Bankers Keep Battling For Top Leadership Roles In Finance Space

In recent years, some large U.S. banks have taken actions to boost workforce and boardroom diversity. Yet, there is greater pressure on them now more than ever two years after the murder of George Floyd and the devastating sting COVID-19 has left on the Black community. Along with pledges of billions of dollars to fight systemic racism, some banks have delivered by promoting some Blacks, offering internships, and other programs to advance hiring and retention of people of color since 2020.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How to evolve your DTC startup’s data strategy and identify critical metrics

If you’re the founder of an e-commerce startup, there’s a pretty good chance you’re using a platform like Shopify, BigCommerce or WooCommerce, and one of the dozens of analytics extensions like RetentionX, Sensai metrics or ProfitWell that provide off-the-shelf reporting. At a high level, these tools are...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

HowGood raises $12.5M for food sustainability platform

Sustainability ingredient database HowGood has secured $12.5 million in a funding round to expand in the United States and Europe and build out its platform. Titan Grove led the funding round announced Wednesday with participation from FirstMark and other existing investors. Brooklyn, New York-based HowGood started with a platform based...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The next-generation networks driving the connected retail revolution

Once the preserve of those elusive ‘digitally-native’ enterprises, digital transformation strategies are now common fare across industries and business of all sizes. Most share the same goal: to quickly scale technology, increase agility and improve customer experience so they’re well-placed to take advantage of emerging growth opportunities. Countless different frameworks and roadmaps now exist, but a key determining factor in business’ success or failure - one that’s often forgotten - is whether they can effectively transform their networks.
RETAIL
CNBC

23. Anduril Industries

Founders: Brian Schimpf (CEO), Palmer Luckey, Trae Stephens, Matt Grimm, Joe Chen. $835.1 million (PitchBook) Valuation: $4.6 billion (PitchBook) Artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, edge computing, machine learning, robotics. Industry:. Defense. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 0. In the world of national security and warfare, autonomy is quickly becoming the...
COSTA MESA, CA

