In a rematch of last season’s NCAA Championship game, the Virginia Cavaliers faced off against the #1 Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA quarterfinals today in what many were calling this year’s de facto National Championship. While the 2021 matchup was a one goal affair won by the Wahoos, the undefeated Maryland squad flipped the script, winning 18-9.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO