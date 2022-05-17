ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Smooth sailing Tuesday: No rain for Portland

By Joseph Dames
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You definitely won’t have to twist your friend’s arm to go outside today. For those with little ones, you shouldn’t have to persuade them to get outside today. It will be a nice day to just get outdoors and soak in the...

