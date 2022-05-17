CLOCK HOUR CLASS - Stress Management in Adults and Children

If you have a worn or damaged U.S. flag and don’t know where or how to dispose of it properly, the military veterans of St. Charles County Government are ready to help. The County’s Veterans Best Practices Working Group is hosting its annual Flag Collection for the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14. The event takes place at a drive-by collection site, located at the corner of Monroe and Second streets in St. Charles, between the County Administration and Corrections buildings. The flags are donated to the AMVETS, who retire the flags ceremoniously.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO