LeBron James is notorious for the degree of control he has over the players he plays with. How much control he has, however, has been a matter of debate. Kyrie Irving would know, and he seemingly confirmed a lot of the “LeGM” talk when reminiscing about their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. Irving said he “wasn’t mad at” LeBron for exerting his influence, but he quickly figured out how things worked.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO