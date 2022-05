Sugarbeet planting progress in Minnesota and North Dakota remained slow during the third week of May as wet conditions limited which fields farmers could seed. In Minnesota, 8% of the state’s sugarbeets were planted as of the week ending May 15, 2022, 92% less than last year and 75% less than the five-year average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service said. North Dakota sugarbeet planting was 9% complete as of May 15, 89% less than last year and 75% less than the five-year average, the agency reported.

