TOTW: Angola Hornets Girls Track and Field

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola’s girls track and field team felt quite at home at Churubusco during last week’s NECC meet. After winning the team championship, Angola girls track and field also earns this week’s honors for the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Angola edged out Churubusco by eight points for the team championship. The Hornets also took home first in six events – 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters, 4 x 400 meter relay, 4 x 800 meter relay, and high jump.

Angola has had to endure this season without their own track as it undergoes renovations. Coaches Mark Cockroft and Troy Smith have had to get creative with practice locations, working out on parking lots or even at nearby schools.

The Hornets girls track and field team will compete in the East Noble sectionals on Tuesday night.

