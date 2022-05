(Fargo, ND) -- There were no injuries reported after a fire at a home in North Fargo late Sunday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio it responded to a report of a structure fire at 1137 8th Street North, just East of NDSU, at 3:55 p.m. The caller reported that heavy black smoke was coming up from the basement of their house, but they did not know what was on fire.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO