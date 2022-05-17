ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Motorcycle escort brings USS Indianapolis survivor to annual reunion

By Cat Keenan
 5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with BOOM Adventures, a first responder motorcycle escort will escort a survivor of the USS Indianapolis as he leaves for his annual reunion with a comrade on Tuesday morning.

Cledus Lebow, as described by organizers, is one of two out of the 317 living survivors from the USS Indianapolis. The ship was in the midst of a mission carrying nuclear weapon components during WWII when it was torpedoed.

Officials noted that the escort will leave the Ussery Roan veterans home around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday and travel on Bell to I-27 south. The escort will peel off and complete at the 2219 overpass.

Those with motorcycles wishing to be a part of the escort were asked by organizers to be at the Ussery Roan no later than 8:30 a.m.

